SOMESING (SSX) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $47.95 million and $7.50 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,598,250,354 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

