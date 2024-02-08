Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,291,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.43% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $266,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

IPG opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

