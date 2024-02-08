NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,449 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of NXP Semiconductors worth $267,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,019 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 101,380 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $222.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.01 and its 200-day moving average is $205.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

