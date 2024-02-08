Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.42, but opened at $31.02. Aramark shares last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 677,206 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Aramark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 15.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after buying an additional 3,074,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $95,987,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth about $71,600,000.
Aramark Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.
About Aramark
Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.
