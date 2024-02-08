Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,853,970 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $269,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $71.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,600 shares of company stock worth $7,246,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

