NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $418,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $138.50 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

