Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 142 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,784,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $159.00 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.