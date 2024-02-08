Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $327,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $253,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $462,000. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 517,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,991,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,796,512. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

