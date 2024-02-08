Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $6.09 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,578. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

