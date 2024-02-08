KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 559,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after buying an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Enbridge by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 188,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 762,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after acquiring an additional 58,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 967,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,466,000 after acquiring an additional 180,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.