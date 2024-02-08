Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 36,275 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,110% compared to the typical volume of 2,998 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on LNC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $62,691,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.25. 1,301,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

