Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 36,275 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,110% compared to the typical volume of 2,998 put options.
Several analysts recently commented on LNC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.
Lincoln National stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.25. 1,301,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.20.
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.
