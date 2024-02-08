Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Valvoline traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 465916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VVV

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after buying an additional 911,073 shares during the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 2,935,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 582,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,817,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 11.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,767,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,235,000 after purchasing an additional 276,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.