Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Expedia Group Call Options (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 13,974 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,135 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.04.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,627,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.33. Expedia Group has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $157.90.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.