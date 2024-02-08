Royal Bank of Canada Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $74.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.27.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,273,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,517,236. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $8,639,000. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 27,070.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.