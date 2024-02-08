SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $771.0 million-$786.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.7 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SolarWinds

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

NYSE SWI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 324,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,534. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.