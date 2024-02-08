SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $771.0 million-$786.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.7 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SolarWinds
SolarWinds Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of SolarWinds
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SolarWinds
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Invest in Esports
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.