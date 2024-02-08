Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.28-1.43 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.97. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

