Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 300 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.79.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $193.29. The stock had a trading volume of 452,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,011. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $198.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.94. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

