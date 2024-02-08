Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $189.09. 350,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $190.44.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

