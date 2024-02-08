Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,561,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.46. 192,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,749. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.40.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

