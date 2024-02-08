iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,945,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 388,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 283,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,031. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

