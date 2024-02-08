Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,018,000. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 537,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total value of $10,725,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,688,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.17.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $145.87. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

