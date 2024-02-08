iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,672,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.94. 68,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,090. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.32. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

