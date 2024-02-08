Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock traded down $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,800. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

