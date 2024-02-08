Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTNT. William Blair downgraded Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.61.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 791.78% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.