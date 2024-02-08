CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 365,033 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 801.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.15. 357,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,086. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

