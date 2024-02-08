IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $23,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. State Street Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after buying an additional 207,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after buying an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in IQVIA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,976,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IQV traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.77. 62,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,652. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.60 and its 200-day moving average is $211.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $237.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

