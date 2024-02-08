Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock Position Trimmed by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,220,000 after purchasing an additional 102,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,729,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 833,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112,604 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $1,363,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,643,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $1,363,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,643,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,351,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NSP stock traded down $20.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.05. 565,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,331. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.17. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

