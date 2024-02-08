Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,116 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.87. 79,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,022. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $86.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.48 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

