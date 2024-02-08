ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE COP traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.81. 2,844,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.60. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.