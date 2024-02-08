Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 15,881 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,881 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 170.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FormFactor by 247.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at $435,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $656,244.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,890.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,711 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

FormFactor Trading Up 4.5 %

FORM stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.84. 187,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,625. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.51 and a beta of 1.17.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

