Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,851 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,050,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
