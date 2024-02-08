Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $38,273,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth $28,584,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 635,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after buying an additional 258,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $14,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.50. 82,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,391. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average is $98.69. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.02.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,079 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,780. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

