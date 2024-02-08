Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,772 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.76.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

