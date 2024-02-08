Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Diodes by 111.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,898. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIOD. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIOD

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.