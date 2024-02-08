Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $54,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 368.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $3,014,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,946,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,405,948.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,442. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FCFS traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $115.71. 44,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.13. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

