Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 10.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 13.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Stock Performance

NYSE:CNMD traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $81.28. The stock had a trading volume of 308,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,449. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.20. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $138.47.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

