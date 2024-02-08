KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,686,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $479.01. 20,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $463.93 and its 200 day moving average is $447.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $487.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

