AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 13.6 %

RL stock traded up $19.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,579. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $168.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day moving average is $126.15.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.36.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

