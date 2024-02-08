AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 79.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.80. 522,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,212. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.31 and its 200 day moving average is $255.10. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

