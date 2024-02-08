Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,439 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,252,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after purchasing an additional 70,737 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.