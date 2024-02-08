Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $673,000 Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Trading Up 0.1 %

GATX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.57. 10,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,550. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.30. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $133.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GATX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

