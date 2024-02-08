Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 23.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.14. 513,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,628. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

