AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $188.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

