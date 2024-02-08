Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $638,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its stake in Albemarle by 60.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.5 %

ALB stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.43. The company had a trading volume of 724,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $293.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.16.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

