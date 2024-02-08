Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,462,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $10.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $619.22. The company had a trading volume of 169,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,841. The company has a 50 day moving average of $577.26 and a 200 day moving average of $520.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

