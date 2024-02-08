Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 734 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 303.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,039.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,649 shares of company stock valued at $8,597,932 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $34.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,032.39. The stock had a trading volume of 283,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,841. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $979.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $953.48. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $782.50 and a 1-year high of $1,074.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.