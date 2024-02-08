Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 76,429 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 207.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,429 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $37,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.
RTX Stock Down 0.8 %
RTX traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $91.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RTX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.
RTX Company Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.