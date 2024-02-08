Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 76,429 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 207.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,429 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $37,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $91.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

