Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $52.32.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.