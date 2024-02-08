Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.77. 246,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.95. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

