Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Citigroup

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.19. 230,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,000. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $143.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.80.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,389.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,389.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $205,131.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,631 shares of company stock valued at $35,043,864. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

